Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged for her alleged involvement in sex trafficking of young girls.

So when President Donald Trump offered the very bizarre “I just wish her well, frankly” comment in the middle of his first coronavirus briefing in months, it stunned, well, pretty much everyone.

On MTP Daily (video above via MSNBC), Chuck Todd called it “head-scratching” that the president would “repeatedly give well-wishes to a woman who is under arrest for involvement in a sex traffic ring involving underage women.”

“I’m guessing that’s not what political consultants on either side of the aisle would’ve advised the president to do,” he remarked.

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee noted how the stunning comment was “overshadowing” the coronavirus briefing, saying, “It’s likely to follow him beyond just this briefing.”

And they weren’t the only ones stunned:

DO NOT CONGRATULATE DO NOT WISH HER WELL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 21, 2020

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: "I wish her well." Here is what the DOJ says about her: pic.twitter.com/VDfHDdbHnY — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 21, 2020

Whoa. @realDonaldTrump on accused pedophile accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well.” — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 21, 2020

"I wish her well."

Donald Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell. Yes, he just said that. On national television. pic.twitter.com/0vvmEuGHAn — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 21, 2020

Why does Trump wish Ghislaine Maxwell “well?” Does he not know what she’s accused of? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 21, 2020

you do not, under any circumstances, have to “wish her well” — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 21, 2020

For those following: The correct answer to the question about whether Maxwell will turn in powerful men should have been “I hope that she cooperates fully so all those who have abused women and children are brought to justice.” Not “I wish her well.” — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 21, 2020

Trump says of Ghislane Maxwell: "I wish her well" …. — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 21, 2020

WTAF?!? What does that mean? Wish her well?!? In what way? Less prison time? Or get off scot free and welcome her to one of your golf clubs? https://t.co/JPhwcao5mm — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 21, 2020

Because of Trump's mismanagement during the pandemic, 3 million Americans have been infected, over 140,000 have died, and tens of millions have lost their jobs. But Donald Trump only expressed sympathy for two people today: Ghislaine Maxwell and Ron DeSantis. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 21, 2020

"I wish her well." Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein's … helper. I wish her well. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 21, 2020

Extraordinary. Trump asked about Ghislaine Maxwell and if he thinks she’ll turn in powerful men. He replies, “I don’t know… I just wish her well.” She faces 6 charges- accused of helping to recruit, grooms and abuse 3 teenage girls. — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) July 21, 2020

This was on Ghilaine Maxwell. “I wish her well.” She is criminally charged! https://t.co/RGum8bFK66 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 21, 2020

I've been in a coma for the last two years but have just woken up. time to take a big sip of coffee and accept questions from the White House press corps about my old friend Ghislane Maxwell — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 21, 2020

