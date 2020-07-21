comScore
Trump Stuns With Ghislaine Maxwell Comment: ‘Well-Wishes to a Woman Who Is Under Arrest for Involvement in a Sex Traffic Ring’?

By Josh FeldmanJul 21st, 2020, 6:55 pm

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged for her alleged involvement in sex trafficking of young girls.

So when President Donald Trump offered the very bizarre “I just wish her well, frankly” comment in the middle of his first coronavirus briefing in months, it stunned, well, pretty much everyone.

On MTP Daily (video above via MSNBC), Chuck Todd called it “head-scratching” that the president would “repeatedly give well-wishes to a woman who is under arrest for involvement in a sex traffic ring involving underage women.”

“I’m guessing that’s not what political consultants on either side of the aisle would’ve advised the president to do,” he remarked.

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee noted how the stunning comment was “overshadowing” the coronavirus briefing, saying, “It’s likely to follow him beyond just this briefing.”

And they weren’t the only ones stunned:

