Trump Tells CPAC He Is Not Starting a New Party: Would ‘Divide Our Vote So That You Can Never Win’

There have been rumblings that former President Donald Trump would start a new third party because of his anger at Republicans, but at CPAC Sunday, Trump told the audience he’s sticking with the GOP.

Trump made his big public appearance at CPAC Sunday weeks after leaving office and after the violent riots at the Capitol by his supporters following all his false claims about the 2020 election results.

When the former president spoke Sunday, he said at one point, “They kept saying, ‘He’s going to start a brand-new party.’ We have the Republican party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news,” Trump said, telling the crowd it would “divide our vote so that you can never win.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]