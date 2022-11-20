Trump Tells the Republican Jewish Coalition: ‘Jewish People Don’t Appreciate Israel the Way They Should’

Former President Donald Trump, in an address before a prominent Jewish organization, suggested that Evangelical Christians care about Israel more than Jewish people do.

Trump gave a speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition over the weekend, during which he bragged that he was “the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House.” His speech was laden with jabs at President Joe Biden — as he ripped on his successor’s overall performance in office, claimed Israel’s alliance with the U.S. is “not even strong by a little bit” on Biden’s watch, and also claimed Biden “betrayed Israel and the Jewish community.”

Aside from telling the conference to rally for the restoration of his Twitter account, Trump spoke about what he called his “great fondness” for Jewish people and for Israel.

“I hope people in the United States share that,” Trump said, “because some people in the United States — Jewish people — don’t appreciate Israel the way they should. I’ll tell you who does appreciate Israel very much are the evangelicals, because evangelicals are on your side. Evangelical Christians, they’re really on your side. But I appreciate Israel, and it’s an honor to have, I think, done far more for Israel than any other president.”

Throughout his life in politics, Trump has repeatedly harped about American Jews who critique Israel or don’t express sufficient support for the country. Trump has complained about his lack of support from Jews, and claimed that those who refuse to support him are disloyal to Israel.

Watch above, via NTD.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com