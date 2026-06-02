President Donald Trump wildly blamed “fake news reports” that negotiations with Iran have stalled, as he asserted that they have been “going on continuously.”

On Monday, Iranian state media announced Iran had suspended negotiations with the U.S. over Israel’s activities in Lebanon, which were preceded by heavy rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah.

“Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous,” Trump wrote to Truth Social on Tuesday. “The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'”

According to translations of Monday’s report from the semiofficial Iranian news agency, Tasnim, “The Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators'” until Israel withdraws from Lebanon.

Tasnim claimed, “The immediate cessation of the Zionist regime’s aggressive and brutal army operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the necessity of the regime’s complete withdrawal from the occupied areas in Lebanon have been emphasized by Iranian officials and negotiators, and there will be no talks until Iran and the resistance’s views on this matter are met.”

In a separate statement on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the U.S. “bears direct responsibility both for the violations of the ceasefire against Iran and for the violations committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanon,” per CNBC.

On Monday night, following an earlier, reportedly fiery phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump made a third identical post to Truth Social calling for Iran’s military to shout, “I surrender, I surrender.”

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