President Donald Trump again threatened Iran with escalating attacks if the country retaliates, and advanced the odd argument that his social media posts count as notifying Congress.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” Trump said Sunday. “Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

Trump arguing tweeting out a threat to strike Iran counts as advance notice to Congress comes a day after the president threatened to strike 52 sites “important to Iran and Iranian culture” if the country retaliates for the strike that killed top military leader Qasem Soleimani.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump said Saturday.

