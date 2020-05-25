President Donald Trump threatened to move the 2020 Republican National Convention from its planned location of Charlotte, North Carolina if the governor of the state does not promise the venue will be at full capacity in August.

Trump called out Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) and said he would be “reluctantly forced” to move the convention out of Charlotte if restrictions on large gatherings in the state are not eased by week of August 24, the date of the event.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump wrote. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed…full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

Trump added that without an “immediate answer” from the state, “we will be reluctantly forced… to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

In March, Cooper issued an executive order banning gatherings of more than 100 people. In keeping with CDC guidelines, the state is also advising against gatherings of more than 50 people.

