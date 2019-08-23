Trump Trolls by Blaming Dow’s 500+ Point Drop on Seth Moulton Quitting Presidential Race

After President Donald Trump’s tweets on China and blasting Fed chairman Jerome Powell, not to mention the Dow plunging today, the president tweeted out a reaction to the news by… trolling Congressman Seth Moulton.

No, seriously.

“The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!” Trump joked this afternoon in a pretty obvious trolling move.

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Moulton dropped out today and he ended up reacting immediately after the president’s tweet:

Just saw this and asked @sethmoulton to respond: “I’m glad he thinks that I have more influence over Wall Street than he does… He’s probably thrilled that I’m out.” https://t.co/6NvItDfQSm — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 23, 2019

[photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com