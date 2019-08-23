comScore

Trump Trolls by Blaming Dow’s 500+ Point Drop on Seth Moulton Quitting Presidential Race

By Josh FeldmanAug 23rd, 2019, 3:15 pm

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

After President Donald Trump’s tweets on China and blasting Fed chairman Jerome Powell, not to mention the Dow plunging today, the president tweeted out a reaction to the news by… trolling Congressman Seth Moulton.

No, seriously.

“The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!” Trump joked this afternoon in a pretty obvious trolling move.

Moulton dropped out today and he ended up reacting immediately after the president’s tweet:

