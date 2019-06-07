comScore

Trump’s Bizarre Statement About the Moon and Mars Rockets Across Twitter

By Connor MannionJun 7th, 2019, 2:24 pm

President Donald Trump called on NASA to focus on sending astronauts to Mars instead of the moon with a parenthetical that left Twitter users puzzled.

“They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” Trump said.

Many latched onto the “Mars (of which the Moon is a part)” line from the tweet.

Turned out there was a possible explanation for the bizarre tweet. Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz noted the tweet comes shortly after a comment by Neil Cavuto on his Fox Business show about moon missions.

CNN’s Brian Stelter noted Trump has been focused on going back to the moon for some time. Trump also tweeted previously about going “back to the Moon.”

