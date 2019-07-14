Trump’s Go Back Where You Came From Tweet Gets Destroyed for Hours on Twitter

President Donald Trump’s tweets telling Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to Africa and/or the United States were roundly criticized on Twitter, with few people leaping to the president’s defense.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Many were quick to note that the congresswomen the president was criticizing, with the exception of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), were born in the United States. All four are U.S. citizens.

The targeted congresswomen, including Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) were also quick to respond and hit back at Trump’s insults.

This appears to be directed towards African-American and Latina congresswomen who are American citizens. https://t.co/ndbvOQIlB1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 14, 2019

Three of the four congresswoman Trump says should go back to their original countries were born in the United States. The fourth came to the US at age 10. All were duly elected to the Congress. https://t.co/EZ83DT58ak — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) July 14, 2019

The President of the United States telling minority AMERICAN Congresswomen to go back to the countries they came from? This is a new, terrible, racist, sad low, even for Trump. https://t.co/feIZKNerrJ — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 14, 2019

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”@AOC @RashidaTlaib @AyannaPressley were all born in the United States. Not that POTUS statement would be ok if they weren’t born here but I wanted to point that fact out. pic.twitter.com/h76S9cO1q7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 14, 2019

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

People also noted the “go back to x” phrase is a common racist insult.

Yes but it’s impt to note the historic context of the “go back to” insult is racial. People would tell black people to go “back to Africa” whose families have lived here for generations. https://t.co/b6WisTf84i — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) July 14, 2019

Growing up I used to hear “go back to Mexico” from many kids, though I was born in the USA. I thought then that it was just kids. https://t.co/BguGAwQP0S — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 14, 2019

This is racist. And I see Trump people are trying to spin this to just be about Rep. Omar, but we all know that’s a lie. But even if it were just about Rep. Omar, it would still be racist. We don’t tell people we’ve welcomed into this country to “go back.” https://t.co/v1uCPqCRVK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 14, 2019

Understand that when Trump attacks the American legitimacy of ppl based on race he attacks our constitutional order? The first line of the 14th amendment guarantees citizenship to “all person born or naturalized” in this country. We fought a Civil War for this guarantee. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 14, 2019

