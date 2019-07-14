comScore

Trump’s Go Back Where You Came From Tweet Gets Destroyed for Hours on Twitter

By Connor MannionJul 14th, 2019, 4:13 pm

President Donald Trump’s tweets telling Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to Africa and/or the United States were roundly criticized on Twitter, with few people leaping to the president’s defense.

Many were quick to note that the congresswomen the president was criticizing, with the exception of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), were born in the United States. All four are U.S. citizens.

The targeted congresswomen, including Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) were also quick to respond and hit back at Trump’s insults.

People also noted the “go back to x” phrase is a common racist insult.

