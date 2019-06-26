U.S. women’s national soccer star Ali Krieger shredded President Donald Trump on Twitter Wednesday for attacking Team USA co-captain Megan Rapinoe for saying she had no plans to visit the White House.

“In regards to the ‘President’s’ tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by [Rapinoe] & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger wrote after Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Rapinoe. “I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.”

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

On Tuesday, Rapinoe was interviewed by Eight by Eight Magazine about the possibility of visiting the White House if they win the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House,” the soccer star said. “We’re not gonna be invited.”

In the past, Rapinoe protested during the national anthem by taking a knee, à la Colin Kaepernick, but has now switched to not singing along to the Star Spangled Banner and not placing her hand over her heart.

During the president’s tweetstorm about Rapinoe’s comments, he suggested Rapinoe “WIN first before she TALKS,” but added, “I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

