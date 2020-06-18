comScore

The Best People: Here’s a List of Everyone President Trump Hired and Then Destroyed on Twitter

Jun 18th, 2020

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to call John Bolton, his longest serving national security adviser, a “Wacko,” a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war,” a “sick puppy,” “incompetent” and a “dope” who he “happily dumped.”

That’s all in response to The Room Where It Happened, Bolton’s upcoming memoir that documents a series of shocking examples of Trump’s foreign policy blunders and alleged impeachable conduct.

Whatever “terrible reviews” Trump says the book has — and to be clear, the Times review was fairly brutal — Bolton’s memoir is at the top of Amazon’s best seller list as of this writing, likely thanks in no small part to the president’s war against it.

While some might find it remarkable to see Trump attacking someone he hired to serve as national security adviser, a top position in the White House, as a “sick puppy,” the reality is that this is actually rather typical for this president.

Turns out, there’s a long line of people hired to work for the Trump administration in senior positions over the last three years, only to see the president destroy them via tweet after they departed the White House.

Let’s take a walk down Twitter Memory Lane and remind ourselves of the senior Trump administration officials who were apparently smart enough for Trump to hire, but once they left the administration, developed the intellectual capacity of a “rock.”

Rex Tillerson: Former Secretary of State

James Mattis: Former Secretary of Defense

John Kelly: Former White House Chief of Staff

Michael Flynn: Former White House National Security Adviser

Steve Bannon: Former White House Chief Strategist

Jeff Sessions: Former Attorney General

Anthony Scaramucci: Former White House Communications Director

Omarosa Manigault Newman: Former Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison

Alexander Vindman: Former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council

Don McGahn: Former White House Counsel

