WATCH: Biden Taunts Trump For Tweeting About Him 60 Times in 1 Hour

Joe Biden got quite a kick out of President Donald Trump‘s retweet spree Wednesday morning.

Speaking at an event in Iowa City, Biden yukked it up in response to the President retweeting more than 60 posts attacking the former Vice President in the span of an hour.

“I understand the President’s been tweeting a lot about me this morning,” Biden said, with a chuckle. He added, “I wonder why the hell he’s doing that?”

The remark drew laughs from the Iowa City crowd, and prompted a smile from Biden.

The former veep can expect more Twitter flak from Trump in the weeks and months to come — particularly if his poll numbers remain strong. New surveys taken in the days following Biden’s official entrance into the 2020 race show him as the clear frontrunner.

“I’m going to be the object of his attention for a while,” Biden said.

