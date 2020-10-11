Maria Bartiromo held a wild, hour-long interview with President Donald Trump last week on Fox Business, and she followed it up with another one on Sunday Morning Futures.

Like the last one, the interview careened from topic to topic, though it began with Trump claiming himself “immune” to the coronavirus which put him in the hospital just over a week ago. As the president bragged about the state of his health and falsely described therapeutics as a “cure” for Covid-19, Bartiromo moved to make the interview about the health of Trump’s political opponents.

Bartiromo referred to “medical sources” who’ve told her that former Vice President Joe Biden had two brain aneurysms in the past. Here’s how she incorporated this into her question to Trump.

I pray to God it’s not true but my medical sources are solid…Do you believe that he should be disclosing that, and are you willing to commit to telling us any issues that may have been in the past for you if he comes clean and tells us exactly what is the issue in terms of any mental issues that we need to know about?

Bartiromo trotted this story out as if it were a brand new development, but this has actually been a matter of public record for more than 30 years. In 1988, Biden underwent an operation to deal with an intercranial hemorrhage that stemmed from two aneurisms. Biden is open about this on his own website, where his doctor has assessed that Biden has never had any aneurism reoccurrences, and he is physically capable of assuming the presidency.

None of this was featured in Trump’s conversation with Bartiromo, however, for the president responded to the question by once again touting “I have no issues,” then saying Biden “should certainly come clean.” After that, Bartiromo asked Trump about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call for an evaluation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mental fitness, which comes after she hinted at invoking the 25th Amendment against the president.

Trump’s response:

I don’t think she could pass basic aptitude tests, personally, I really don’t. I don’t believe it. And speaking about Joe Biden, if you look at Joe, he was coughing yesterday horribly and grabbing his mask as he’s coughing and speaking and grabbing his mask and coughing. And I don’t know what that was all about, and it didn’t get much press because the press doesn’t get that, but he was coughing quite badly…So you may want to look into that too.

Watch above, via Fox News.

