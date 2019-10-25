WATCH: Hillary Clinton Swipes at ‘King Ahab’ Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

Hillary Clinton took a veiled shot at President Donald Trump while eulogizing House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings at the late congressman’s funeral.

Clinton began her eulogy by invoking Biblical imagery and noting Cummings’ first name comes from a prophet.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from Heaven,” Clinton said. “But he also prayed and worked for healing. He weathered storms and earthquakes, but never lost his faith. Like that old testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”

The “Ahab” line prompted laughter and loud applause from the gathered audience

“He looked out for the vulnerable among us,” Clinton continued, then taking another veiled jab at Trump. “He lifted up the next generation of leaders. He even worked a few miracles. And he kept reminding us, life is no dress rehearsal.

“The American people want to live their lives without fear of their leaders. And as leaders, we have a responsibility to keep the promises made when running for office, to make the lives of Americans better,” she said.

“Our Elijah was a fierce champion for truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life,” she said. “He liked to remind all of us that you can’t get so caught up in who you are fighting that you forget what you are fighting for.”

