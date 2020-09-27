President Donald Trump is holding a news conference today following Saturday’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

With health care a big issue for many Americans, the president tweeted the day after his SCOTUS announcement, “Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!”

The president’s news conference also comes two days ahead of his first big debate with Joe Biden. And just today he has already renewed his “demand” for a drug test, baselessly accusing his opponent of taking drugs.

You can watch above, via the white House.

