President Donald Trump is set to host a roundtable in Dallas, Texas at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

The title of the roundtable is “Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing.”

Police reform and the economy are among the topics expected to be discussed.

According to Dallas News, “The event will take place at Gateway Church’s campus in North Dallas.”

“On Monday, Trump held a similar roundtable at the White House with the head of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the police chief in Buffalo Grove, Ill., and others, including the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union,” Dallas News reported.

