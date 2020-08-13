WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds News Conference at the White House

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at the White House beginning at 5:15 p.m. EDT. on Thursday night.

The briefing comes after Trump’s escalated his attack on mail-in voting during an interview with Fox Business, during which he blamed Democrats for the stalled negotiations over a coronavirus stimulus package.

Trump also touted a peace deal forged between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as a “diplomatic breakthrough” earlier on Thursday and claimed, “I wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord but I didn’t think the press would understand that.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris also called for a national mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic continues during a joint campaign event Thursday, which Trump may comment on during his briefing.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Trump promised a massive cut to the federal budget, but later that night, a senior White House official confirmed to Fox News’ John Roberts that the president would not be attempting to kill the main funding mechanism for Medical and Social Security.

