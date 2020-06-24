President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that President Trump and President Duda were “finalizing a defense cooperation agreement.”

The two leaders previously held a press conference together in 2018, during which President Duda said, “I would very much like for us to set up a permanent American base in Poland, which we would call Fort Trump and I firmly believe this is possible.”

Like Trump, Duda has also railed against “FAKE NEWS” on Twitter.

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]