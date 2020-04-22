President Donald Trump will be speaking this afternoon at the latest White House coronavirus task force briefing.

This briefing comes in the wake of a stunning new report from the doctor who formerly headed BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority at HHS) claiming he was pushed out for pressing for more serious vetting of hydroxychloroquine:

“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” he said in a statement to The Times’s Maggie Haberman. “I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way,” he said.

The briefing also comes amid pushes in several states to reopen some businesses despite the concern it may be too early and risk further coronavirus spread.

You can watch the briefing live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]