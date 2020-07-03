President Donald Trump is expected to speak at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST, ahead of the Fourth of July.

The event is expected to draw thousands of people and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said the state won’t require masks or social distancing during his visit. The state has had almost 7,000 positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of March and 85 new cases on July 3.

Trump’s address has been met with protest, and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier offered to destroy Mount Rushmore in wake of Trump’s visit to the monument.

“We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands will survive,” Frazier said on Twitter. “This brand on our flesh needs to be removed and I am willing to do it free of charge to the United States, by myself if I must.”

In reference to his trip, the Democratic National Committee said Trump is “holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore” on Twitter, Tuesday. The tweet, in reference to a Guardian article, was later deleted.

Trump is expected to land in the state around 7:00 p.m. EST. His last public event was a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center on June 20. Trump campaign staffers removed stickers in the arena that promoted social distancing before the president spoke.

Watch above, via PBS.

