WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing

There’s another White House press briefing this afternoon with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, following today’s big Senate hearing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing today comes on the heels of yesterday’s coronavirus testing-focused briefing with President Donald Trump, in which POTUS defended the U.S. testing numbers and ended the briefing with heated skirmishes with two reporters.

There will also likely be questions about comments by top officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci at today’s hearing, including warnings about the serious consequences of reopening too early. Fauci did at one point deny he has a “confrontational relationship” with the president.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

