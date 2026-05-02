Bill Maher Mocks Trump Crew Over ’86 47′ Death Threat: ‘Going a Little Crazy There’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher mocked the Trump administration’s claim that seashells spelling out “86 47” were a death threat on President Donald Trump.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, host of the podcast “This is Gavin Newsom,” and author of “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.”

The panel guests were Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winner and opinion columnist at The New York Times; and Gillian Tett, provost of King’s College, Cambridge and a columnist and editorial board member at Financial Times.

During his monologueMaher hit on the usual mix of current events, including a bit that combined the Comey indictment with the WHCD shooting:

BILL MAHER: Thank you. Well, did I have a heart attack or something? I’m fine, but I appreciate it. And I know why you’re happy. Congress finally has passed a funding bill for the Homeland Security Department, which means the TSA, the people who keep us safe from shampoo.

So that’s finally over after 11 weeks, and all the big airports have already been upgraded from complete sh*tshow to giant pain in the balls.

Of course, the big story, another week where political violence has rid its ugly head again. We are officially now, I’m sure you saw what happened at the Correspondents dinner, in the age of Gen Z assassins.

Did you see this one? Before he did it, he took a selfie. No, I’m not making that up. His manifesto had jokes. Jokes. And it was on recycled paper.

I mean, we’re in a very different era.

But you know, so we know who this guy is now. At the time, what happened, nobody knew. No one knew, because they just knew a guy. He had a shotgun. He had 38. He had hunting knives. Either it was a far left activist heading out to kill, or a right winger heading out dinner.

I am not surprised that it didn’t work, that it failed, because, trust me from a comic, no one ever kills at the Correspondents’ Dinner. I’ve been there.

Yeah, and of course, the good news is that no one at the banquet was hurt, really. As soon as it started, everyone went under the table, where a lot of the Trump administration was anyway. I could…

I kid the Trump people. They like a little nip of the sauce every once in a while. But when you saw pictures of this guy and you heard about him, engineer at Caltech, it was like, it’s a little disturbing.

He seemed like such a nice, normal guy, the last person you would ever expect to be trying to kill the president until he was activated by James Comey’s seashells.

Have you heard about this? Yes. Very serious stuff. The Justice Department is trying to put former head of the FBI, James Comey, in jail for posting seashells. Why? Because the seashells spelled out, 8647.

He’s the Manchurian beachcomber. 86, you get it, 86, get rid of, 47. Ah! Yeah, they’re going a little crazy there in Washington