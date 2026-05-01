Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks Trump Point-Blank, ‘Do You Want to Blast the Hell’ Out of Iran?

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Donald Trump on Friday if he wanted to “blast the hell” out of Iran after the commander-in-chief suggested it was an option in the ongoing conflict with the regime.

During a press gaggle in front of the White House, Doocy first asked Trump if he and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper had gone over a new approach to the war.

Doocy was referencing an Axios exclusive from Thursday that Trump was meeting with Adm. Cooper to discuss possible plans for additional military action against the Islamic Republic.

“Well, there are options,” Trump responded. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of ’em and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options.”

Using Trump’s own words, Doocy asked point-blank, “Do you want to go blast the hell out of ’em?”

“I would prefer not,” Trump replied. “On a human basis, I’d prefer not, but that’s the option. Do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away, or do we want to do something-. They’re a very disjointed leadership as you can understand, Peter, very disjointed.”

Read the full exchange below:

PETER DOOCY: You had the CENTCOM commander come in here yesterday. Was he briefing you on a different approach? Options. What kind of options? How would it look different? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, there are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of ’em and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options. DOOCY: Do you want to go blast the hell out of ’em? TRUMP: I would prefer not. On a human basis, I’d prefer not, but that’s the option. Do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away or do we want to do something-. They’re a very disjointed leadership as you can understand, Peter, very disjointed. I mean, they — they’re not getting along with each other and it puts us in a bad position. One group wants to make a certain deal. The other group wants to make a certain deal, including the hard liners. The hardliners want to make a deal, too. Why wouldn’t they? They have no Navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft. They have no nothing. DOOCY: Because of all the fire power required for Epic Fury, that there are people in the White House who are starting to worry about our inventory of bombs and missiles. Are you worried? TRUMP: No, no. We have more than we’ve ever had, actually. All over the world, we have inventory and we can take that if we need it. But all over the world we have tremendous amounts of inventory, the best. For instance, we’re stocked and locked and loaded right now. We have more than double what we had when this started. But we’re all over the world, many, many different countries, many different places, all packed up. Now what happened is Biden came in, like a stupid fool, and he gave a lot of what we had to Ukraine. DOOCY: Right. TRUMP: And $350 billion they spent. We don’t do that. Everybody has to pay. The European Union pays us, but Biden didn’t get money. He got nothing, he got nothing. But he gave a lot of the inventory away. Now, relatively speaking, it’s not that much, but it was a lot of inventory. He gave it to Ukraine. We built it up, but we have inventory from all over the world.

In the same gaggle on the South Lawn, Trump told another reporter he was “not satisfied” with the deal Iran is offering to end the war.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!