During his hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his fellow health officials denied the existence of any rift between themselves and President Donald Trump.

Trump and Fauci have contradicted each other on multiple occasions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and during the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s testimony, he rebuked a number of the president’s most recent comments on the health crisis. As Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reached the end of her time, she alluded to “the mainstream media” and “some of my colleagues” who’ve cast a negative light on the relationship between Trump and health experts.

“Can you categorically say to the American people today whether this is true or untrue?” Loffeler asked “From your testimony today, I’ve seen a very coordinated effort to address this with the administration to combat this pandemic. Can you give me a sense of what the characterization is — whether it is true or untrue?”

“No. There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the president,” Fauci answered. “As I’ve mentioned many times, I give advice and opinion based on evidence-based scientific information. He hears that. He respects it. He gets opinions from a variety of other people. But in no way in my experience over the last several months has there been any confrontational relationship between us.”

Loffler also directed her question to FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, HHS assistant secretary Adm. Brett Giroir, and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. After Fauci concluded his response, all three of them also denied having a negative relationship with the president.

