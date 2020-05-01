White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold her first briefing at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

McEnany took over the job last month from Stephanie Grisham, who never made it to the podium. This will also be the first formal press briefing from the White House in over a year.

McEnany alluded to her briefing earlier this week when she told reporters “Never say never,” when they asked if she would hold a formal briefing soon.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]