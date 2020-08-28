WATCH: Protesters Mob Attendees Filtering Out of Trump’s RNC Speech — Including Rand Paul

Protesters harassed and intimidated attendees of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in Washington D.C. as they filtered out on Thursday — with an elderly couple, a bus full of people, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) all falling victim.

Videos showed the attendees leaving the speech as protesters swarmed them, screamed obscenities, and flipped them off — with some attendees experiencing violence.

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

I haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this in probably 10 years. #BlackLivesMatter activists physically assault me & Mike Harlow on our way into our hotel, calling us faggots & threatening us. The one girl comes back & knocks my friend’s phone out of her hand.#BLM= violence pic.twitter.com/Cmhc4g57tU — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) August 28, 2020

One elderly couple were recorded crossing the street as a young protester approached them and stuck two middle fingers up in the woman’s face, while another video showed protesters grabbing onto a moving bus that was allegedly full of RNC attendees.

A bus full of RNC Convention attendees came down 14th heading towards a hotel. Upon seeing protesters in the street and a wall of police, they turn around, only to have protesters jump on the vehicle #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/5vx68ESQ5d — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

A woman opened the back door of the bus of RNC attendees and hopped inside #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/Uar2cVbk7y — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Sen. Paul and his wife Kelley Paul were among those mobbed and harassed by protesters, and one of the police officers protecting the Pauls was attacked on film.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

