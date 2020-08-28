comScore

WATCH: Protesters Mob Attendees Filtering Out of Trump’s RNC Speech — Including Rand Paul

By Charlie NashAug 28th, 2020, 9:16 am

Protesters harassed and intimidated attendees of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in Washington D.C. as they filtered out on Thursday — with an elderly couple, a bus full of people, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) all falling victim.

Videos showed the attendees leaving the speech as protesters swarmed them, screamed obscenities, and flipped them off — with some attendees experiencing violence.

One elderly couple were recorded crossing the street as a young protester approached them and stuck two middle fingers up in the woman’s face, while another video showed protesters grabbing onto a moving bus that was allegedly full of RNC attendees.

Sen. Paul and his wife Kelley Paul were among those mobbed and harassed by protesters, and one of the police officers protecting the Pauls was attacked on film.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: