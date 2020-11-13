During his first press conference in roughly a week, President Donald Trump appeared to come dangerously close to suggesting he hopes we won’t go under a lockdown under the next administration — which, of course, will be under President-elect Joe Biden.

The moment came during a White House Rose Garden press conference addressing the recent exponential spike in daily infections of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion. In recent days, daily cases have spiked to over 140,000 nationally, which is nearly double the previous high from late summer.

After Trump reiterated much of what he has previously stated about vaccines, Operation Warp Speed and listing his administrations alleged successes in battling the virus, the commander in chief turned to lockdowns.

“According to some estimates, a national lockdown cost 50 billion a day and hundreds of thousands of jobs every single day,” Trump noted.”This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he promised, before adding, “Hopefully, the whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

It clearly appeared that Trump came very close to suggesting that he hoped the next administration would not choose to call for a lockdown, though he caught himself before saying that idea aloud.

The Biden Covid-19 Task Force has already spoken out against severe lockdowns, agree with Trump on the downside of such draconian measures. Instead, they have likened ideal safety measures to a “dimmer switch” and not a light switch that abruptly goes full on and off.

Watch above via CNN.

