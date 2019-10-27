2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden said it is inappropriate that President Donald Trump’s children work in the White House, and openly dared the president to release his taxes in a new interview.

“I can just tell you this, that if I get elected president my children are not gonna have offices in the White House, my children are not gonna sit in on Cabinet meetings,” Biden said, clearly referencing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

“The idea that you’re gonna have his children, his son-in-law, et cetera, engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about,” Biden said.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden were speaking with 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell in an interview broadcast Sunday.

“You don’t think that Jared Kushner should be negotiating a Middle East peace solution?” O’Donnell asked.

“No, I don’t!” Biden said laughing. “What credentials does he bring to that?”

Biden also defended his son Hunter Biden in the interview, who has become a magnet for attacks from Trump and his allies over his work with a Ukrainian gas company. Trump faces an ongoing impeachment inquiry over whether he pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his political benefit.

“He’s a grown man. And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong, as everybody’s investigated,” Biden said.

O’Donnell noted it was likely Trump would watch the interview and asked Biden if he had anything to say to the president.

“Mr. President, release your tax returns. Let’s see how straight you are, OK old buddy? I put out 21 years of mine. So, show us your tax returns, bud, what are you hidin’?” Biden responded.

“You wanna deal with corruption? Start to act like it. Release your tax returns or shut up,” Biden said.

