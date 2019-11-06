During each of the past two weekends, President Donald Trump has been booed at a major sporting event. First, he was met with chants of “Lock Him Up! at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington. Then, he was greeted harshly by the crowd at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event at Madison Square Garden. Now, one university is taking steps to prevent negative reaction to the president’s next appearance at a sporting event.

Trump is set to make his way to Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday for the big college football showdown between No. 2 ranked LSU and No. 3 Alabama. Bryant-Denny Stadium, of course, figures to be friendly territory for the president — considering he won Alabama by 28 points in 2016. Still, the school’s student government association is warning students that protesting Trump could result in dire consequences.

According to Alabama.com, Jason Rothfarb — vice president of student affairs at the school — penned a letter to students saying “Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”

The letter does not define what it considers to be “disruptive behavior.” But it does spell out the possible penalty: protest, and you could lose your tickets. For a football crazy school like Alabama, this figures to be quite the deterrent.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]aite.com