‘WE WILL NEVER CONCEDE!’ Trump Tells Raucous Rally Crowd He Will Never Abandon Election Fight

President Donald Trump launched his speech at the protest rally over his 2020 election defeat by declaring “we will never concede.”

Trump’s speech comes as Congress prepares to certify his defeat in the 2020 election, even with his Republican allies launching their long shot effort to block the process with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. As the president opened the address with his recycled jabs at “big tech” and the “fake news,” he claimed that his victory was “stolen” by Democrats before promising “We will never give up! we will never concede!”

“It doesn’t happen,” Trump said. “You don’t concede when there is theft involved.”

The speech went on with more “rigged” election claims, with Trump saying “they didn’t do a bad job either” in Georgia with the grim, current outlook for Republicans in the senate runoff elections. Trump went on by claiming to have evidence of voter fraud (which he hasn’t produced), bragging about how many general election votes he got (Joe Biden beat him by 7 million in the popular vote), and claimed third world countries have “more honest” elections than America.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]