California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) dared President Donald Trump to “go after” him amid an ongoing investigation into Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, by the Department of Justice.

On Monday, Newsom announced that Trump’s DOJ had opened the investigation into him and his wife via a post to X and, subsequently, a press release from his office.

“Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list,” he wrote in the X post. “He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one. He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President. He hates that I consistently call him out. He is simply the most corrupt President in American history. We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. The country is watching.”

Newsom doubled down on his call for Trump to “come after” him while speaking to MS Now reporter Jacob Soboroff at the opening of former President Barack Obama‘s Presidential Center in Chicago.

“This is stuff that happens in other countries,” Newsom said. “That’s all I’ll say, happens in other countries. He wants to go after me? Go after me.”

Soboroff also asked Jennifer Siebel Newsom for her comments on the investigation, which she deflected, offering praise for Obama instead.

“I’m just so grateful for this inspiration and leadership,” she said, gesturing to her surroundings at the opening event. “We need more of this!”

Newsom and Trump have constantly been at each other’s throats, with Newsom vowing to seek a 100 percent tax on any money California residents may receive from the “anti-weaponization” fund announced by Trump’s DOJ last month.

“Anyone from California that receives any of those funds, we wanna tax 100 percent of those proceeds,” he said in a video posted to social media. “And that’s an action the state of California can take. It’s an action we look forward to taking. ”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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