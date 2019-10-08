comScore

White House Blasted Over Letter Refusing to Cooperate With Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Deranged,’ ‘Garbage’

By Josh FeldmanOct 8th, 2019, 6:31 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration made clear in a letter that they will not be cooperating with the House’s impeachment inquiry, calling it “constitutionally illegitimate.”

Democrats blasted the White House for its refusal to cooperate:

Congressman Justin Amash, the former Republican turned independent, remarked it looks like the White House is “unfamiliar with the Constitution generally.”

George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, called the White House’s argument garbage:

And many more weighed in:

