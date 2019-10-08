The Trump administration made clear in a letter that they will not be cooperating with the House’s impeachment inquiry, calling it “constitutionally illegitimate.”

Democrats blasted the White House for its refusal to cooperate:

The US Constitution says the House of Representatives "shall have the sole Power of Impeachment." It's in Article One. The third Article of Impeachment against Nixon adopted by the House Judiciary held him in "Contempt of Congress" because he "willfully disobeyed… subpoenas." https://t.co/HH7RunDe9T — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 8, 2019

It’s not up to him. https://t.co/D5YEJEE5ul — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 8, 2019

Trump and his enablers continue to argue that the Constitution is unconstitutional. This letter could’ve been written by the same authoritarian goons trump admires so much. It’s garbage, reeking of violent desperation, and won’t halt Congress one iota. https://t.co/Btddc6CH0O — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 8, 2019

The President believes he’s above the law. It’s time for Republicans to make a decision: Party or Country? https://t.co/Elungt3VBx — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 8, 2019

Subpoenas don’t come with an “optional” label. If the Donald Trump refuses to comply, he is obstructing justice—another impeachable offense.https://t.co/vzYDe5GGau — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 8, 2019

I have bad news, @realdonaldtrump, not only is an impeachment inquiry legitimate—so are impeachment and removal from office. You can't rewrite the Constitution. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 8, 2019

Congressman Justin Amash, the former Republican turned independent, remarked it looks like the White House is “unfamiliar with the Constitution generally.”

It’s as though the White House is unfamiliar with the difference between impeachment in the House and trial in the Senate. It’s also as though the White House is unfamiliar with the Constitution generally. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 8, 2019

George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, called the White House’s argument garbage:

It’s hard to count the number of ways that this letter is, constitutionally and legally, garbage. https://t.co/OIrf1awCHX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 8, 2019

This letter, in and of itself, is an impeachable offense. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 8, 2019

I cannot fathom how any self-respecting member of the bar could affix his name to this letter. It’s pure hackery, and it disgraces the profession. https://t.co/igPGL45oRS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 8, 2019

And many more weighed in:

It is signed by an attorney but it is no sense a legal document. It’s a political document and the arguments in it are not *legal* reasons that would excuse failure to comply with the inquiry. https://t.co/OslpX3iR9g — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 8, 2019

Can you imagine lawyers in any other forum – criminal or civil – writing a letter saying “nope, my client doesn’t like this, he’s not participating?” Of course not. This a political propaganda not real legal arguments. https://t.co/ICBiUE2e2p — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) October 8, 2019

I’m honestly surprised that the White House letter wasn’t written in crayon on a McDonald’s placemat. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 8, 2019

That's an unusually whiny and weak letter. Basically reads like something Lou Dobbs would shout.https://t.co/MIKDot55fV — MaliciousKangarooHat (@Popehat) October 8, 2019

Trump Administration: The reason why a sitting President can't be indicted is because the Constitution expressly creates an alternative, political process for presidential misconduct. Also Trump Administration: That alternative process is too political and entirely illegitimate. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 8, 2019

Cipollone's letter is repetitive and hysterical. Fancy lawyerin' ain't what it used to be. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 8, 2019

WH has been touting this letter for a week as their big strategic move, and this is all they have? One paragraph defending Trump's actions buried in an 8 page temper tantrum? It's weakness masquerading as strength. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 8, 2019

It’s a letter written by people who have never read our Constitution. https://t.co/iCuqSRpl9J — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 8, 2019

That White House letter is deranged. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2019

