White House Responds to Bombshell Lev Parnas Interview By Smearing Him as a ‘Man Currently Out on Bail’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the bombshell interview that Rachel Maddow conducted with Lev Parnas, in which the former Rudy Giuliani colleague offered damning insight into the ongoing investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine that lies at the heart of the current impeachment proceedings.

Parnas has become a key figure in the unfolding and still-fluid story, and on Wednesday night revealed many details from his experience in Kyiv dealing with Trump’s personal attorney Giuliani, claiming that his entire mission was to get Ukraine President Zelinsky to launch or announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Parnas made clear that in his esteem, there was a clear quid pro quo, and that the Trump administration was threatening to withhold not just military aid to Ukraine, but “all aid” unless the investigation into the Bidens were started. He also implicated President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, recently ousted National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Rep. Devin Nunes, nearly all of whom have clearly denied what Parnas has alleged.

NBC News received the following statement from Press Secretary Grisham, excerpted from NBC News:

In response to Parnas’ interview, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday morning, “These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.” “The facts haven’t changed — the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start,” Grisham said.

During the airing of the interview Wednesday night, NBC News received the following statement from Rudy Giulian:

In a statement to “The Rachel Maddow Show” while the program was airing, Giuliani denied that he told Ukrainian officials that Parnas spoke on behalf of Trump. “Never,” Giuliani responded when asked whether Parnas was speaking for Trump. Asked whether he believed Parnas was lying, Giuliani said, “All I can say is the truth.” Giuliani said of Parnas, “He’s a very sad situation.”

