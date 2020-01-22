White House Under Fire for Credentialing Anti-Semitic TruNews, Which Called Trump Impeachment a ‘Jew Coup’

Virulent anti-Semite Rick Wiles, who recently declared that impeachment was a "Jew coup," broadcast his program last night from the World Economic Forum after once again receiving press credentials from the White House. https://t.co/lFrTHtFoTe pic.twitter.com/CsYXGdGDQ6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 22, 2020

The White House is coming under intense, bipartisan criticism for issuing press credentials to TruNews — a far-right outlet which has a history of blatant anti-Semitism.

In footage flagged by Right Wing Watch, TruNews founder Rick Wiles — along with correspondents Doc Burkhart and Edward Szall — was seen broadcasting live from Davos, Switzerland, site of the World Economic Fourm. CNN’s Jake Tapper confirmed that TruNews was credentialed by the White House.

Wiles, during a broadcast in November, referred to the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a “Jew coup.”

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas. This country could be in civil war at Christmastime. Members of the U.S. military are going to have to take a stand just like they did in the 1860s with the Civil War. They are going to have to decide: are you fighting for the North or the South?”

The TruNews founder has also previous called Barack Obama “a devil from hell” and accused him of “spiritually sodomiz[ing]” America. Wiles also claimed the Las Vegas shooting massacre was carried out by a global cabal comprised of “gay/lesbian Nazi[s]”

Nonetheless, the White House has continued to give him press credentials. And back in March, Donald Trump Jr. participated in an interview with them — although a spokesman later denied that Trump Jr. knew the affiliation of who he had spoken with

The condemnation has been swift, and it has come from both sides of the aisle, as well as from prominent journalists. Here’s a sampling:

Last month, the virulently #antiSemitic, Islamophobic and homophobic TruNews declared impeachment a "Jew coup." Now TruNews is at the WEF in Davos on press credentials from the White House. Unacceptable is an understatement. Their long, bigoted history: https://t.co/koamDsGP41 https://t.co/K4oHKwOW2Y — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 22, 2020

What? Utterly inexcusable. I've talked about these guys before, they're the ones who did the 'Jew coup' segment. Rank incitement. WH needs to correct this now. https://t.co/PGVHTiApEY — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 22, 2020

This is unacceptable. We cannot tolerate credentialing fake journalists who shamelessly push virulent antisemitic agendas. I’m sure President @realDonaldTrump will do the right thing when this comes to his attention. https://t.co/7aMTZUDQSz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 22, 2020

This is obscene. The unhinged far-right (and pro-Trump) outlet that claims Jews are the "synagogue of Satan" who want to destroy America is broadcasting from Davos. How? The Trump administration GAVE THEM PRESS CREDENTIALS to be there, even though everyone knows who they are. https://t.co/2Tq8aoX9qG — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 22, 2020

Rick Wiles has advanced the idea that Jews killed Jesus Christ to build a “Zionist empire” and that Israel will be the Anti-Christ. https://t.co/aoOfxys5m4 — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) January 22, 2020

Rick Wiles made headlines late last year for claiming there was a "Jew coup" leading impeachment against Trump. Guess who the White House credentialed into Davos? https://t.co/2EpCq3PtV8 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 22, 2020

This seems like a big f**king deal. https://t.co/qD3dHJGwbf — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 22, 2020

The folks behind the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that impeachment is a "Jew coup" seem to have been personally credentialed by the White House. There's no plausible deniability here, just shameful normalization of anti-Semitism from @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/zPIVnXOy3i — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 22, 2020

Why on earth is the White House giving press credentials to this group? https://t.co/0wRMY04eUV — William Brangham (@WmBrangham) January 22, 2020

White House helps rabid antisemites into Davis World Economic Forum https://t.co/BP3AdMrXbg — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 22, 2020

No one can really fathom how far @realDonaldTrump has dragged this country down. Racism, anti-semitism, xenophobia, religious intolerance and homophobia are central to the GOP ideology https://t.co/pWDqamnNYI — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

