White House Under Fire for Credentialing Anti-Semitic TruNews, Which Called Trump Impeachment a ‘Jew Coup’

By Joe DePaoloJan 22nd, 2020, 6:30 pm

The White House is coming under intense, bipartisan criticism for issuing press credentials to TruNews — a far-right outlet which has a history of blatant anti-Semitism.

In footage flagged by Right Wing Watch, TruNews founder Rick Wiles — along with correspondents Doc Burkhart and Edward Szall — was seen broadcasting live from Davos, Switzerland, site of the World Economic Fourm. CNN’s Jake Tapper confirmed that TruNews was credentialed by the White House.

Wiles, during a broadcast in November, referred to the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a “Jew coup.”

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas. This country could be in civil war at Christmastime. Members of the U.S. military are going to have to take a stand just like they did in the 1860s with the Civil War. They are going to have to decide: are you fighting for the North or the South?”

The TruNews founder has also previous called Barack Obama “a devil from hell” and accused him of “spiritually sodomiz[ing]” America. Wiles also claimed the Las Vegas shooting massacre was carried out by a global cabal comprised of “gay/lesbian Nazi[s]”

Nonetheless, the White House has continued to give him press credentials. And back in March, Donald Trump Jr. participated in an interview with them — although a spokesman later denied that Trump Jr. knew the affiliation of who he had spoken with

The condemnation has been swift, and it has come from both sides of the aisle, as well as from prominent journalists. Here’s a sampling:

