Woodward Set to Release New Tapes of Trump Talking About the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell: Drudge

Bob Woodward is getting set to share some more audio from his 18 interviews with President Donald Trump. And this latest drop figures to be timely — given the vacancy on the Supreme Court following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to the Drudge Report, the new tapes will be made public at 8 p.m. ET by CNN and the Washington Post.

Earlier Sunday, Woodward appeared on Fareed Zakaria GPS to discuss the details.

“What Trump is doing, what Mitch McConnell is doing, I’m going to release some transcripts and audios later today that will show Trump talking about that relationship and how important moving the Supreme Court and the judges,” Woodward said. “Trump will have appointed 300 judges. Think about that. That remakes the federal judiciary. If he gets another appointment here, it will be the third justice that he’s put on the court.”

Trump said Saturday in a tweet that he plans to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement “without delay.”

