‘$530,000 to a Group Called Hookers for Jesus’: Sen. Kennedy Bewails Government ‘Spending Porn’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime during a segment about “wasteful” spending by the federal government.

After highlighting some of the more absurd-sounding ventures to receive government funding, Jesse Watters welcomed his guest and merely said, “Senator Kennedy,” the floor is yours.”

“You left some out,” Kennedy stated. “I have seen the federal government, for example give $530,000 to a group called Hookers for Jesus. I have seen the federal government spend $2.1 million for sex education for Ethiopian prostitutes. And I could continue with other examples of spending porn. And every time that Congress allows this to happen, it is as if Congress is taking a Great Dane-size whiz down the leg of every taxpayer in America.”

Hookers for Jesus did indeed receive $530,000 over three years, but the group was also allocated an additional $499,000 in 2020. The organization is run by a Christian sex trafficking survivor who operates a safe house for trafficking victims.

“This is a bipartisan problem, this isn’t just Democrats,” Kennedy explained. “A couple years ago I passed a bill. It was like pulling teeth to try to reduce the number of checks that the federal government sends to dead people – checks which get cashed, obviously fraud. It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done. And a lot of the indifference and in some cases opposition came from Republicans.”

Kennedy explained a lot of senators take a hard fiscal line in public, but the reality is much different behind closed doors.

“It’s like going to heaven,” he said. “Everybody wants to go to heaven, nobody is quite ready to make the trip.”

“You’re not gonna name any names, are you?” Watters asked.

“No,” came the reply. “That probably wouldn’t be productive because I’m not giving up on my efforts.”

Kennedy went on to say the government should cease all new spending except for the military, which of course, has famously never wasted taxpayer money.

Watch above via Fox News.

