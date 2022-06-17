9 Staffers Working For Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Arrested at U.S. Capitol For Illegal Entry

Multiple staffers who work for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested Thursday night and charged with illegal entry at a building near the U.S. Capitol.

On Jesse Waters Primetime Friday, host Jesse Watters broke the news.

Watters reported Capitol Police officers were dispatched to the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 p.m. ET. There, nine people were seen “roaming” the building, he said. The building was closed at the time.

Watters additionally reported the CBS staffers were around the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Jake Plunkett; Allison Martinez; Tyrone Dean; Stephen Romond; Nicoletta Green; Brendan Hurley; Robert Smigel; Josh Comers; and David Feldman were all detained. All were reportedly cited for illegal entry.

Smigel is known for portraying Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Plunkett is a producer and director for the Late Show.

Watters reported the CBS employees were let into the building by Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) joined Watters to confirm the report. Davis said,

We just found out about the arrest today, and I’m going to make sure when we get back to Washington next week, we are going to ask the questions that need to be asked. We will ask the security officials why these arrests had to be made. What were they doing without an escort at a time when, you know, the Jan. 6 select committee on the 50th anniversary of Watergate made it look like my colleague Barry Loudermilk somehow took kids with gift bags to do reconnaissance missions. Let me put it to you this way, too, Jesse. The only people arrested by Capitol police for touring the House office buildings are the people who work for Stephen Colbert.

Watters said Fox News confirmed the arrests with Capitol police, who did not offer any additional information.

Colbert sent a crew to the Capitol to cover the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com