A Congresswoman Asked for Privacy After She Was Assaulted In Apartment Elevator; MSNBC Aired Police Report With Unredacted Address

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was assaulted in her apartment elevator Thursday morning, and understandably asked for privacy. But MSNBC’s report on the crime seemed to inadvertently doxx the congresswoman by airing an image of the unredacted police report, revealing her home address.

Craig’s chief of staff Nick Coe posted a statement on the congresswoman’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon, stating that she had been assaulted that morning around 7:15 am ET in the elevator of her apartment building. Craig “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” called 911, and her assailant fled the scene, the statement added.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” wrote Coe, concluding by saying that the representative was “grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

MSNBC covered the story Thursday afternoon during Hallie Jackson Reports, with anchor Hallie Jackson and Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles reporting.

Jackson called the incident “disturbing” and noted that Craig was able to escape by throwing hot coffee on her attacker.

“Our team has gotten the police report in the last hour,” said Jackson, reading from the police report that the attacker “was acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.”

As Jackson read the quote, the unredacted police report was displayed on the screen for about 15 seconds, showing Craig’s home address, as shown below (Mediaite has redacted the address in this image).

Nobles reported that Craig “appears to be okay, at least physically after this attack,” and had been spotted in the halls of Congress that day. “She was already back on the job after what happened, so that is definitely a good sign.”

Capitol Police confirmed to Nobles that they did not believe the attack was politically motivated, describing the attacker as a homeless man “who found his way into the elevator with Congresswoman Craig, punched her in the chin and grabbed her around the neck,” until she was able to “fend him off by throwing hot coffee on him, and then he took off, got out of the elevator and ran.”

The police are still investigating and had canvassed the area searching for the attacker, but have yet to apprehend him, Nobles added.

