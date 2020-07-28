Congressman David Cicilline (D- RI) went on a tar against Attorney General Bill Barr in a heated exchange during Tuesday’s tense hearing.

Cicilline started by asking about the Russia investigation and Robert Mueller’s findings. He asked Barr, “Is it ever appropriate, sir, for the president to elicit or accept foreign assistance in an election?”

“It depends what kind of assistance,” Barr said.

Cicilline asked again, Is it ever appropriate for the president or a presidential candidate to accept or solicit foreign assistance of any kind in his or her election?”

“No, it’s not appropriate,” Barr responded.

“Okay, sorry you had to struggle with that one, Mr. Attorney General,” Cicilline remarked before moving onto the federal agents sent into cities like Portland.

Cicilline said that “the vast majority of protesters are peaceful” and asked, “Why have you not condemned the federal officers you’re sending it to cities without proper training or attempting to take away the connstutional rights of Americans peacefully protesting?”

Barr said he hasn’t condemned protesters and that “what I’m condemning is people who commit crimes.”

Cicilline continued confronting Barr over the federal response, even showing the video of the Navy veteran in Portland, asking if he deservd “to get pepper sprayed and beaten to the point of broken bones.”

“Do you believe America who show up to peacefully protest should expect to be beaten and pepper sprayed and have the bones broken by federal officers?” Cicilline asked.

“I don’t think that what was happening immediately around the courthouse was a peaceful protest,” Barr responded.

Cicilline scolded Barr for actions “furthering the president’s political agenda and generating footage for trump campaign commercials,” saying, “The Justice Department is responsible for protection the constitutional rights of Americans, not to serve as the president’s personal bully or political director.”

He even invoked John Lewis snd said, “Your failure to respect the role of peaceful protest in this country is a disgrace, it’s un-American, and it’s important to remember what these protests are about. Black lives matter. Abuse of the hands of police by black Americans.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

