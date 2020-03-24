Morning Joe mashed up the latest comments on the coronavirus from President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson acknowledged COVID-19 as “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades,” and he announced that the British government would be enforcing a strict new set of rules to reduce the disease’s spread. These new rules will limit non-essential travel, forbid large gatherings, and temporarily close down a plethora of businesses like the United States has seen in recent days.

Johnson’s comments were put adjacent to Trump, who suggested at his latest White House briefing that he will roll back restrictive policies across the country – against the advice of health officials – to get the economy moving again.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said. “We have almost 160 million jobs in this country, the most ever, by far. By far, the most ever, the number of jobs, almost 160 million. We can’t just turn that off and think it’s going to be wonderful.”

Mika Brzezinski snarked at the comparison, calling the montage “a tale of two leaders” as she introduced the panel. Joe Scarborough figured that Trump was trying to alleviate the concerns of markets, but he emphasized that “the economic crisis ends when the public health crisis ends.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]