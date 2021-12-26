ABC News’ Terry Moran Slams Senator Joe Manchin: ‘Seems to Represent the Plutocrats A Lot’

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran slammed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday over the senator’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, baselessly saying that Manchin “seems to represent the plutocrats a lot.”

“As you know, Terry, he’s from a state that Biden only got, what was it, 30 something percent in?” asked host Jonathan Karl during ABC’s This Week, referring to the 2020 election, where Biden got just under 30 percent in the Mountain State.

“Yeah, so he’s got that to deal with,” said Moran. “He does represent one of the poorest states in the union, and he seems to represent the plutocrats a lot.”

“But, look Manchin is just part of the problem,” he continued. “This is a hugely ambitious bill to restructure health care, education, immigration, climate, all different kinds of things. The public in West Virginia in other words, in other places focused on inflation, pandemic, crime, the border.”

Manchin has expressed his opposition to Build Back Better, citing inflationary and other economic concerns that are ongoing and proposed in the legislation such as climate provisions and the expansion of the child tax credit.

Appearing on Fox News last week, Manchin came out against Build Back Better.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” he said. “I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible, I can’t get there.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com