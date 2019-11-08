In a tearful interview with Megyn Kelly, the CBS employee who was fired from her job over a leaked ABC News video insisted she wasn’t behind the video — and that the real offender was still inside the company.

Ashley Bianco, who previously worked at ABC News before leaving for CBS, was accused of leaking a clip to James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas of ABC anchor Amy Robach alleging that the network had quashed her story on Jeffrey Epstein.

Though Bianco claimed she had merely cut the video and hadn’t shared it with anyone, CBS fired her from the network after ABC News alerted them that she had accessed it.

“Did you leak the tape?” Kelly asked at the outset of the interview.

“I did not,” Bianco replied.

“Have you ever spoken to James O’Keefe of Project Veritas?” asked Kelly, to which Bianco replied tearfully, “No. Never. I didn’t even know who he was until this week… I’ve never communicated with anyone over there.”

Asked what her reaction was when she found out that CBS had called ABC News, Bianco responded, “Devastated. I mean, it’s like I’ll never get another job anywhere else. It was devastating.”

“I loved the company,” she insisted. “I would never try to do anything to jeopardize that.”

“It wasn’t me,” Bianco said. “I’m not the whistleblower. I’m sorry to ABC but, the leaker is still inside. I never did any of that. I may have accessed it. But I never leaked it, I never showed it to anyone, I didn’t talk about the situation outside the company.”

“I just want my career back. I just want people to know I didn’t do it,” she concluded.

During the interview, Bianco also claimed that everyone at the company had seen the clip and was “freaked out” by it.

“Everyone was watching it,” she declared.

O’Keefe and Project Veritas have also publicly declared that Bianco was not the person who leaked the video to them.

The interview marked Kelly’s return to news since her departure from NBC last year.

Watch above, via Megyn Kelly.

