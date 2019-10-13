ABC’s Jon Karl spoke with Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin this morning on the fallout from President Donald Trump‘s Syria decision and the horrific news from the region from just this weekend.

Karl questioned Mnuchin on why the U.S. isn’t imposing sanctions on Turkey, asking, “What are you waiting for? Look at what we’re seeing on the ground. This is a rapidly deteriorating situation.”

“We’ll be taking in new information and we’re ready to go at a moment’s notice to put on sanctions,” Mnuchin said. “We have warned the Turks… They know what we will do if they don’t stop these activities.”

“They don’t seem to be listening to those warnings,” Karl remarked.

He pressed Mnuchin on the U.S. not backing Kurdish allies, even bringing up the president’s strange comments last week about how “somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy.”

“What is he talking about?” Karl asked. “First, the Kurds obviously didn’t have a state back then. Did he expect the Kurds would have been on Omaha Beach with… what’s he saying?”

Mnuchin said, “Our role in Syria was not to defend land for the Kurds in historical issues. Our focus was to defeat ISIS You have a long-standing conflict between people that have helping us with ISIS, and Turkey, which is a NATO ally. This isn’t Russia attacking the Kurds. It’s a NATO ally.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

