ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jon Karl ripped into President Donald Trump and his administration for the misinformation they have put forward while the coronavirus remains “a matter of life and death” to Americans.

Karl filled in for George Stephanopoulos on Sunday by hosting This Week, and he led the show by remarking on the societal impact covid 19 has had around the world. As part of his intro, Karl tore into Trump and White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow, pointing to their false statements about the virus and saying they hindered people from making informed decisions on how to protect themselves.

“As our nation faces this crisis, our goal each day is to provide you were reliable information, to separate rumor from fact, to understand the true scope of this pandemic and what we should do to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors. But to be blunt, your ability to make informed decisions is impaired when we hear things like this…Each of those statements were either highly misleading or flatly wrong, and further misinformation in a prime-time Oval Office address this week caused more confusion. This is a time we need to be able to trust the information coming from the federal government, and when any inaccurate information impairs our ability to understand what’s happening and to do what is needed to halt the spread of this disease. This is not a matter of political spin. This is now a matter of life and death, health and sickness.”

Watch above, via ABC.

