As today’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing continued, CNN’s Jim Acosta said on air that President Donald Trump was having a “meltdown.”

The president trashed the media multiple times during the briefing and shared a video put together by White House staffers defending the administration’s response to the coronavirus from media coverage in the past month.

Acosta told Erin Burnett, “I have to tell you, that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a President of the United States in my career.”

“I don’t think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control,” he continued. “And he was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference. As John King was just saying, he’s claiming he has authorities that he doesn’t have.”

He suggested the president lashed out because “the walls are closing in on him when it comes to managing this crisis” given the criticism over the U.S. response to the coronavirus early on.

