Acosta Tears Into McConnell on Big SCOTUS Abortion Case: ‘What Can Democrats Say at This Point? Life’s a Mitch’

CNN’s Jim Acosta criticized the Supreme Court and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for creating a judicial body that does not represent the majority of Americans.

Acosta argued that the Supreme Court differs from as the chyron put it, “the court of public opinion,” in part because former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices — despite losing the popular vote in the general election.

Referring to the Mississippi abortion case currently before the Supreme Court, Acosta noted that “even though Americans have largely chosen Democrats for the presidency over the last three decades, a new, hard right Supreme Court appears poised to turn back the clock to the 1970s.”

“It’s like Americans voted for the West Wing and instead got That ’70s Show,” he quipped.

Acosta played a clip of Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressing concerns that the abortion case could taint the Court with a political “stench.”

“Sotomayor is warning the credibility of the Supreme Court is on the line, making the point that the only reason why we are having this discussion about abortion rights is because the composition of the court has changed,” Acosta said.

He then dug into Justice Brett Kavanaugh for indicating he would support allowing Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban to stand, despite past comments during his confirmation hearing on the importance of precedence in regard to Roe v. Wade.

Acosta said, “Our system appears to encourage nominees to the supreme court to mislead the public about their views.”

The CNN host then shifted his focus to McConnell, noting that he blocked former President Barack Obama‘s Supreme Court pick citing it being an election year, yet supported the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“It’s no mystery, [he] has been plotting a dominant conservative majority on the Supreme Court for years,” Acosta claimed, before circling back to the chyron about the court of public opinion.

“The polls show that the majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe versus Wade,” Acosta said. “Opponents of Roe have become the dogs who’ve caught the car except in this case, they have no idea how to drive it. It’s more like dogs playing poker at this point.”

“If Roe is struck down or gutted, other states will likely outlaw abortion,” Acosta continued. “Does anybody have a plan for how to enforce that? What can Democrats say at this point? Life’s a Mitch, I guess?”

Watch above, via CNN

