Adam Kinzinger Refuses Invitation from Tucker Carlson, Cites ‘Evil’ Lies and Says He Won’t ‘Empower His Garbage’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) hit back at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host extended an invitation for him to appear on his show.

Carlson has been a longtime critic of Kinzinger. Last week he belittled the congressman as “tiny-minded” and mockingly referred to him as “Mr. Tough Guy” after Kinzinger criticized the host’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kinzinger has called for increased military assistance for Ukraine as it tries to repel the assault, and has even advocated the United States impose a no-fly zone over the country’s airspace. Meanwhile, Carlson has said the U.S. should not involve itself in the conflict. In some cases, he has portrayed Ukraine as a bad actor, and even a tyranny that is likely making bioweapons. Last week he went so far as to suggest the U.S. government provoked Russia’s invasion.

“Adam Kinzinger’s always invited on the show,” Carlson told his audience last week. “Any time. We’ll give him the hour.”

In a video posted on Twitter Monday, Kinzinger said he received an invitation to appear, but that he won’t go on the show.

Tucker Carlson invited me on his show tonight, but that’s not going to happen…ever. While he echoes Putin’s lies, I’ll remain focused on supporting the Ukrainian people. My video statement: pic.twitter.com/plfOhh6bNb — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 14, 2022

Kinzinger explained,

I got an invitation to do Tucker Carlson’s show tonight. And there’s no way I’ll go on his show, for a number of reasons. But first, let me state that his insistence that the West was provoking war with Putin, his spreading lies about bio-labs, and his continued spewing of conspiracy theories are nothing but complete evil. His show is full of Russian propaganda and not news, and I will not validate his show by making an appearance. I do not want to be associated with it in any way. And we all know what would happen, and we all know what the goal is. We know the interview would be promoted to get more viewers, to make more money, to further empower his garbage. And let’s talk tactics. When Tucker interviews someone in a hostile way, he interrupts and laughs when he’s been caught in a lie. And after the segment’s over, he brings on another guest to try to discredit any statement made by the prior guest without counter. He’s not interested in conversations. He’s only interested in himself. And at the end of the day, he’ll continue to use his platform to deceive his all too trusting viewers and to further his own sense of power.

Kinzinger then turned to the situation on the ground in Ukraine and asked viewers to consider donating to the Stand With Ukraine fund. The congressman concluded by offering prayers for Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was wounded while on assignment outside of Kyiv on Monday.

The congressman said the job reporters like Hall do is dangerous.

“This makes Tucker’s position all the more disgusting,” he concluded.

Watch above via @AdamKinzinger.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com