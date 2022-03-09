Tucker Carlson Fires Back at ‘Tiny-Minded’ Adam Kinzinger on Ukraine, Mocks Him as ‘Mr. Tough Guy’

Tucker Carlson shot back at Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Wednesday night after the congressman slammed an interview the Fox News host had with UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell.

Mitchell briefly went viral over the weekend when a reporter asked for his thoughts on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“We got veterans out here sleeping on the street and you’re going to give our frickin’ tax dollars to these Ukrainians,” he replied.

Mitchell said he’d fight in a war that comes to his home state of Arkansas.

Carlson hosted Mitchell on Tuesday night and reiterated his position. That prompted Kinzinger to lash out at both of them on Twitter on Wednesday.

Oh my Lord. This is America. By the way “I’ll fight when the war comes to Arkansas…” WHAT?? The WW2 generation would love to slap him I’m sure. Way to go @TuckerCarlson . This is a new way to support Putin without being so obvious https://t.co/wfhcnH3ZcT — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 9, 2022

Carlson responded to the congressman later in the evening.

“These are the people who are about to spend another $15 billion in American tax money not on Texas, not on fixing homelessness, not on helping the families whose children who have died of fentanyl overdoses because of the open border that we have,” Carlson said. “But they’re gonna send it to defense contractors to defend a country’s border on the other side of the world.”

He called Mitchell “a huge threat to the tiny-minded members of Congress like Adam Kinzinger, who are doing things that do not serve this country in any way.”

Carlson seized a comment from Kinzinger to Mitchell that stated, “Side note to this kid, please just stay here and entertain. No one is asking you to fight for your country. There are far braver men and women that will do that, even in Arkansas.”

The host responded by saying, “Really? Where are these men and women who are far braver than the man we interviewed last night? We would love to know. Adam Kinzinger’s always invited on the show. Any time. We’ll give him the hour. Mr. Tough Guy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

