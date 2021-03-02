Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) for bragging about the objections he raised to the 2020 election even after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.

Kinzinger gave an interview to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday, in which most of the discussion centered on the Republican Party’s future after the celebrations of Trump at CPAC. The congressman was asked what he expects to see when FBI Director Chris Wray goes before Hawley — one of the most prominent members of the party these days — for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the security failures behind the Capitol riot.

“I think we’ll get some answers, but look, all you have to do is see Josh Hawley’s smug face at CPAC,” Kinzinger said. “There are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did. It was embarrassing for us around the world.”

Kinzinger went on to blast Hawley’s political self-interest while lamenting that the storming of the Capitol damaged America’s standing on the global stage as a model of democracy. While Kinzinger believes Hawley will run for president, he predicted that the senator won’t actually be a serious 2024 contender, and “I lost a lot of respect for [Hawley]” over his election stunt.

“I’m probably as conservative as him,” Kinzinger continued. “The difference is I am not going to use the Constitution as a prop to get elected and violate the Constitution as a prop to get elected…He knew he shouldn’t have objected to those results.”

Watch above, via CNN.

