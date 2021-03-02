Mike Lindell is not just play-acting as an unhinged conspiracy theorist insisting that the 2020 election was stolen, he’s like that in real life! Or so it appears in the video taken by Mediaite’s own Aidan McLaughlin, who caught up with the MyPillow CEO in the halls of CPAC just in time to get screamed at about stolen elections, Mediaite, and Fox News.

Anyone familiar with the unique political media world in which we find ourselves knows that Lindell has played a curiously pivotal role in it. He is a massive sponsor on all networks, in particular Fox News, and has long been currying the favor of former President Donald Trump by applying the baseless claim that President Joe Biden only won the general election through some sort of vote theft.

Lindell’s origin story is a fascinating one. He is a self-described reformed crack addict who found religion, founded his own company, and impossibly, became a central figure in the 2020 election. I will refrain from spoiling the details of the video embedded above, which was taken on Sunday after Lindell spent the afternoon cheerily greeting a horde of supporters and giving interviews to the likes of OAN and RSBN.

When asked for an interview with Mediaite, Lindell grew angry, and called our humble website “fake news.” He agreed to the interview, and turned it into a tirade that eventually grew a sizable crowd.

A quick highlight from the interview: Lindell is very much amped. He is not a fan of Mediaite, nor Fox News, though he still advertises on the latter. He also welcomes the $1.3 billion lawsuit from voting technology company Dominion, which is suing him over his claims about the election.

When reached for a statement on what it was like getting yelled out by Lindell, a shaken McLaughlin wiped away what appeared to be spittle spray from his face and declined to comment and then slowly crawled into a fetal position.

But I will say what needs to be said: Dude needs to lighten up?

